After Hours Most Active for May 9, 2025 : BB, NVDA, HPE, AAPL, UBER, BAC, GOOGL, GRAB, INTC, NVO, SHO, TSLA

May 09, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.59 to 20,055.86. The total After hours volume is currently 88,870,266 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.02 at $3.79, with 14,424,447 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 89.18% of the target price of $4.25.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.24 at $116.41, with 3,243,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $16.89, with 2,754,710 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.203 at $198.33, with 2,058,295 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 84.39% of the target price of $235.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.06 at $82.75, with 1,955,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $41.84, with 1,906,901 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.07 at $152.82, with 1,804,889 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $4.90, with 1,754,556 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $21.40, with 1,727,049 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.9% of the target price of $21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.08 at $65.85, with 1,726,141 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 64.56% of the target price of $102.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) is unchanged at $8.62, with 1,323,760 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.27 at $298.53, with 1,254,561 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 99.51% of the target price of $300.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

