After Hours Most Active for May 8, 2026 : FTXN, INTC, NVDA, CCL, AAPL, RKLZ, WFC, U, NFLX, CVX, CPNG, CRM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.6 to 29,297.06. The total After hours volume is currently 295,984,334 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is -0.05 at $35.02, with 19,904,811 shares traded. This represents a 35.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.08 at $126.00, with 12,024,770 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 157.5% of the target price of $80.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.18 at $215.02, with 9,013,234 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Carnival Corporation Ltd. (CCL) is +0.0926 at $26.47, with 7,918,112 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.5395 at $293.86, with 7,108,043 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is -0.1813 at $3.87, with 6,695,401 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.0405 at $75.60, with 4,960,740 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -0.0608 at $28.10, with 4,895,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for U is in the "buy range".



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -0.07 at $87.42, with 4,568,941 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -0.1395 at $181.48, with 4,292,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVX is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.178 at $17.16, with 4,212,058 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -0.52 at $181.30, with 3,931,930 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.