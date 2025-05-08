After Hours Most Active for May 8, 2025 : INTC, NVDA, XOM, LYFT, ACHC, SNAP, KKR^D, BAC, TTD, AMCR, AAPL, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.49 to 20,070.05. The total After hours volume is currently 130,663,303 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.08 at $21.08, with 5,599,991 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 100.38% of the target price of $21.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1995 at $117.17, with 4,520,450 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $106.07, with 3,848,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.83 at $13.83, with 3,233,680 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is unchanged at $24.22, with 2,830,536 shares traded.ACHC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/12/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.42 per share, which represents a 84 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $8.21, with 2,785,462 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR^D) is -0.1188 at $49.88, with 2,627,621 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $41.60, with 2,584,388 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is +7.3501 at $67.25, with 2,431,637 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.17, with 2,403,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $197.50, with 2,392,169 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 84.04% of the target price of $235.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.1763 at $27.65, with 2,162,519 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

