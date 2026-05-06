After Hours Most Active for May 6, 2026 : CTRA, VEEV, IONQ, NVDA, VALE, IONZ, SNAP, ARM, AAPL, NFLX, KVUE, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -21.96 to 28,541.99. The total After hours volume is currently 322,878,235 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is -0.07 at $32.49, with 19,652,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTRA is in the "buy range".



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is -0.02 at $167.33, with 16,630,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VEEV is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -3.27 at $49.30, with 16,039,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.57 at $207.26, with 14,357,248 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $16.49, with 14,090,059 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 97% of the target price of $17.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.53 at $5.15, with 12,020,059 shares traded. This represents a 17.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.5787 at $5.53, with 11,336,798 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. SNAP's current last sale is 69.14% of the target price of $8.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is -15.18 at $222.12, with 9,423,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $287.49, with 9,019,353 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -0.08 at $88.19, with 7,005,049 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.0047 at $17.68, with 6,702,379 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.156 at $91.80, with 6,047,469 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/13/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.86 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.