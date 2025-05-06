After-Hours
AMD

After Hours Most Active for May 6, 2025 : AMD, SMCI, NVDA, GRAB, AAPL, CMCSA

May 06, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -32.42 to 19,758.93. The total After hours volume is currently 137,519,351 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +4.8799 at $103.50, with 4,813,341 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -1.1083 at $31.83, with 4,456,933 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 72.34% of the target price of $44.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.33 at $113.87, with 4,361,759 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.0099 at $4.83, with 4,083,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $198.62, with 2,965,703 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 84.52% of the target price of $235.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.49, with 2,640,962 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 86.23% of the target price of $40.

