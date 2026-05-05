After Hours Most Active for May 5, 2026 : SMCI, AMD, CCL, INTC, IONQ, ET, AMDL, NVDA, BBAI, ANET, AMDD, EVC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.48 to 28,602.65. The total After hours volume is currently 296,494,723 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +5.02 at $32.85, with 22,858,063 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 102.66% of the target price of $32.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +58.745 at $414.01, with 20,218,286 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.55. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.17 at $25.94, with 19,672,220 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +5.1801 at $113.33, with 13,320,728 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.04 at $48.04, with 11,522,811 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.55 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.0073 at $20.40, with 10,080,317 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is +11.65 at $46.99, with 8,661,596 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.91 at $197.41, with 8,516,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.22 at $3.92, with 6,073,994 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 78.4% of the target price of $5.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is -20.0307 at $150.19, with 5,656,095 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ANET is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X ETF (AMDD) is -0.8 at $4.10, with 5,633,448 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is +3.3901 at $7.37, with 5,240,570 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.