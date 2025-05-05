After Hours Most Active for May 5, 2025 : KDP, PLTR, KVUE, SHV, NVDA, AMCR, TAL, AAPL, AMD, XOM, HIMS, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -48.98 to 19,918.96. The total After hours volume is currently 158,082,897 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is -0.07 at $34.38, with 13,867,087 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -6.51 at $117.26, with 12,331,848 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.64, with 7,959,089 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/8/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.22 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $110.13, with 6,640,910 shares traded. This represents a .2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.49 at $113.33, with 5,751,480 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.31, with 5,719,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $9.05, with 5,716,907 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.23 at $198.66, with 5,577,617 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 83.65% of the target price of $237.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.28 at $100.87, with 4,665,829 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.05 at $103.22, with 4,061,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -2.2595 at $39.62, with 3,298,992 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 113.2% of the target price of $35.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.22 at $9.95, with 3,264,043 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report

