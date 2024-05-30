After Hours Most Active for May 30, 2024 : RITM, KIM, KEY, AAPL, HBAN, PK, CCL, GOOGL, DELL, QQQ, SMMT, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.97 to 18,515.69. The total After hours volume is currently 96,858,922 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is unchanged at $11.09, with 4,364,744 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RITM is in the "buy range".



Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is unchanged at $18.85, with 4,034,761 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. KIM's current last sale is 85.68% of the target price of $22.



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $13.99, with 3,073,210 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEY is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $191.29, with 3,026,072 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $13.66, with 2,861,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is unchanged at $15.55, with 2,788,235 shares traded. PK's current last sale is 86.39% of the target price of $18.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $15.20, with 2,557,597 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.28 at $172.39, with 2,421,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -22.84 at $147.08, with 2,376,853 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.05. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.64 at $450.91, with 2,341,013 shares traded. This represents a 31.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is -0.08 at $10.84, with 2,085,903 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.1594 at $38.71, with 1,991,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.