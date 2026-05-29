After Hours Most Active for May 29, 2026 : NVDA, INTC, SNAP, YMM, DOC, NU, PINS, T, AAPL, TTD, CMCSA, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.99 to 30,530.85. The total After hours volume is currently 707,482,758 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.35 at $212.49, with 59,008,475 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.646 at $115.33, with 37,870,499 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 143.26% of the target price of $80.5.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0101 at $5.72, with 28,518,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. SNAP's current last sale is 81.72% of the target price of $7.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is +0.13 at $8.95, with 27,942,279 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "buy range".



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) is unchanged at $19.15, with 22,681,243 shares traded. DOC's current last sale is 93.41% of the target price of $20.5.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.05 at $13.18, with 20,582,320 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.008 at $20.06, with 18,384,601 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $24.78, with 17,369,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.71 at $311.35, with 13,667,379 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is unchanged at $21.56, with 13,072,276 shares traded. TTD's current last sale is 86.24% of the target price of $25.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.0195 at $24.85, with 12,813,521 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 75.79% of the target price of $32.79.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.2516 at $449.99, with 11,810,571 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.