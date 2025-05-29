After Hours Most Active for May 29, 2025 : IBIT, TSLA, NVDA, GTX, PATH, AAPL, DELL, MRVL, M, GAP, DIS, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .98 to 21,364.93. The total After hours volume is currently 99,004,094 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.19 at $60.18, with 10,181,389 shares traded. This represents a 113.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.02 at $358.45, with 4,940,477 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 119.48% of the target price of $300.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4101 at $138.78, with 4,116,512 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is unchanged at $10.68, with 3,026,682 shares traded. GTX's current last sale is 76.29% of the target price of $14.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +1.39 at $14.33, with 2,794,842 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: UiPath Falls 3.7% Despite Solid Q3 Beat



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0094 at $199.94, with 2,538,483 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 85.08% of the target price of $235.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +5.78 at $119.41, with 2,512,805 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -2.02 at $61.71, with 2,283,012 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marvell Posts Upbeat Q4 Results, Provides Impressive Projections



Macy's Inc (M) is unchanged at $11.94, with 1,793,208 shares traded. M's current last sale is 99.5% of the target price of $12.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GAP) is -4.35 at $23.60, with 1,654,851 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GAP is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.28 at $112.30, with 1,176,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.09 at $97.01, with 1,090,831 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

