After Hours Most Active for May 29, 2024 : CMCSA, PATH, ERIC, CRM, IGIB, MNST, PTEN, ONMD, AI, BAC, SWN, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -32.71 to 18,704.04. The total After hours volume is currently 90,872,715 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.01 at $37.95, with 3,580,826 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -5.6 at $12.70, with 3,506,655 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: UiPath Falls 3.7% Despite Solid Q3 Beat



Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.01 at $5.87, with 3,280,217 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 115.32% of the target price of $5.09.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -44.65 at $226.97, with 2,530,143 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is unchanged at $50.65, with 2,410,799 shares traded. This represents a 7.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is unchanged at $52.13, with 2,289,547 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNST is in the "buy range".



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is unchanged at $10.56, with 2,262,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTEN is in the "buy range".



OneMedNet Corp (ONMD) is +1.23 at $3.18, with 2,202,251 shares traded.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +2.12 at $26.04, with 2,012,463 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 85.38% of the target price of $30.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $38.68, with 1,858,882 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. BAC's current last sale is 99.18% of the target price of $39.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $7.36, with 1,304,504 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. SWN's current last sale is 92% of the target price of $8.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.06 at $154.28, with 1,190,359 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.