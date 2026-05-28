After Hours Most Active for May 28, 2026 : NVDA, BAC, DELL, PATH, SPCE, CZR, INFY, SMCI, MSFT, IUSB, WBD, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -27.7 to 30,305.48. The total After hours volume is currently 286,713,582 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1 at $214.15, with 19,186,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $50.75, with 15,698,674 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +123.9499 at $441.00, with 12,681,225 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.5297 at $11.05, with 10,213,538 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $13.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.85 at $5.38, with 9,400,304 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is -0.02 at $29.06, with 8,980,720 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CZR is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.07 at $12.77, with 7,588,950 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 91.21% of the target price of $14.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +3.89 at $45.19, with 7,222,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. SMCI's current last sale is 132.91% of the target price of $34.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.71 at $427.70, with 6,843,960 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



iShares Core Universal USD Bond ETF (IUSB) is -0.0683 at $46.11, with 6,159,576 shares traded. This represents a 1.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.03 at $27.01, with 6,134,719 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 87.13% of the target price of $31.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.12 at $15.40, with 4,024,099 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.