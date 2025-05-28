After Hours Most Active for May 28, 2025 : NVDA, GOOG, AAPL, GOOGL, TSLL, TSLA, BAC, AI, HPE, AMCR, UBER, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 123.9 to 21,442.07. The total After hours volume is currently 181,957,203 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.32 at $138.13, with 17,076,062 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.1538 at $173.53, with 4,623,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $200.20, with 4,591,465 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 85.19% of the target price of $235.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.1546 at $172.21, with 4,237,647 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.36 at $16.27, with 4,124,941 shares traded. This represents a 158.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.95 at $360.85, with 4,122,739 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 120.28% of the target price of $300.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $44.07, with 3,378,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +3.1 at $26.12, with 2,684,997 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 90.07% of the target price of $29.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.02 at $17.71, with 2,635,858 shares traded.HPE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.03, with 2,246,593 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.68 at $87.58, with 1,840,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.50, with 1,594,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

