After Hours Most Active for May 27, 2026 : NVDA, MRVL, NU, BAC, VALE, BA^A, F, SNOW, ASTS, INTC, IREN, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.78 to 30,246.67. The total After hours volume is currently 241,755,372 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.899 at $211.70, with 18,930,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -2.7605 at $195.94, with 11,796,514 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.0374 at $13.07, with 9,720,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.07 at $51.17, with 7,498,609 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.0222 at $16.53, with 7,387,226 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 97.25% of the target price of $17.



Boeing Company (The) (BA^A) is -0.798 at $70.44, with 7,383,424 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0148 at $15.89, with 6,968,781 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +65.74 at $241.00, with 6,724,099 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is -2.61 at $126.99, with 3,920,070 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.29. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -2.07 at $119.70, with 3,791,753 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 148.7% of the target price of $80.5.



IREN Limited (IREN) is -0.71 at $67.13, with 3,736,202 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.13 at $119.80, with 3,429,454 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.