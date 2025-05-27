After Hours Most Active for May 27, 2025 : T, NIO, LVWR, CNH, HPE, IPG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.27 to 21,399.72. The total After hours volume is currently 109,856,328 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $27.42, with 4,097,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $3.69, with 3,521,779 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.22 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is +0.34 at $2.90, with 3,479,904 shares traded.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.95, with 3,080,424 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $17.94, with 3,025,124 shares traded.HPE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) is unchanged at $24.48, with 2,871,868 shares traded. IPG's current last sale is 76.5% of the target price of $32.

