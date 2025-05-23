After-Hours
NIO

After Hours Most Active for May 23, 2025 : NIO, T, TAL, MRK, ATMU, X

May 23, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.91 to 20,890.74. The total After hours volume is currently 102,060,536 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0003 at $3.82, with 6,858,748 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.88% of the target price of $4.5.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.13 at $27.55, with 5,787,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $10.99, with 2,919,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.19 at $77.77, with 1,957,446 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) is unchanged at $36.54, with 1,760,402 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATMU is in the "buy range".

United States Steel Corporation (X) is +1.06 at $53.07, with 1,609,758 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NIO
T
TAL
MRK
ATMU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.