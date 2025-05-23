After Hours Most Active for May 23, 2025 : NIO, T, TAL, MRK, ATMU, X

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.91 to 20,890.74. The total After hours volume is currently 102,060,536 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0003 at $3.82, with 6,858,748 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.88% of the target price of $4.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.13 at $27.55, with 5,787,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $10.99, with 2,919,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.19 at $77.77, with 1,957,446 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) is unchanged at $36.54, with 1,760,402 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATMU is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +1.06 at $53.07, with 1,609,758 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

