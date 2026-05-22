After Hours Most Active for May 22, 2026 : NVDA, RGTZ, RIG, CPNG, SAN, TAC, F, VXUS, CX, GOOGL, QQQ, NTNX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.88 to 29,993.44. The total After hours volume is currently 185,040,605 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.0499 at $214.28, with 10,492,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI ETF (RGTZ) is +0.1 at $2.89, with 5,045,148 shares traded. This represents a 29.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.01 at $6.80, with 4,638,557 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 114.29% of the target price of $5.95.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is unchanged at $16.12, with 4,433,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.0005 at $12.04, with 4,186,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".



TransAlta Corporation (TAC) is +0.13 at $13.70, with 3,815,409 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $14.90, with 3,761,993 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is +0.04 at $84.50, with 3,302,708 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is unchanged at $12.56, with 2,949,977 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CX is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.71 at $382.26, with 2,766,959 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.23 at $715.31, with 2,520,969 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is -0.01 at $47.11, with 2,411,782 shares traded.NTNX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/27/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.03 per share, which represents a 20 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.