After Hours Most Active for May 22, 2025 : ONB, NVDA, NIO, VCLT, NVTS, T, LYFT, HPE, BSX, QQQ, AMCR, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.01 to 21,124.48. The total After hours volume is currently 110,039,833 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Old National Bancorp (ONB) is unchanged at $20.75, with 11,055,001 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ONB is 10.885371; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.22 at $133.05, with 5,946,369 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/28/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0095 at $3.89, with 5,374,807 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.43% of the target price of $4.5.



Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is +0.0285 at $72.43, with 3,484,232 shares traded. This represents a 2.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is -0.18 at $4.87, with 3,309,543 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NVTS is 9.302554; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $27.27, with 2,888,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.011 at $16.00, with 2,886,967 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. LYFT's current last sale is 100.01% of the target price of $16.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.0147 at $17.56, with 2,823,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.76 at $105.26, with 2,298,224 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.04 at $513.96, with 2,189,364 shares traded. This represents a 27.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.03, with 2,059,552 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.38 at $110.75, with 1,911,404 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

