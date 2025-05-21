After Hours Most Active for May 21, 2025 : NVTS, NVDA, AMBP, T, VZ, LUMN, TLT, AAPL, PFE, PEGA, XOM, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.4 to 21,056.96. The total After hours volume is currently 106,520,711 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is +2.18 at $4.09, with 5,379,518 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NVTS is 9.302554; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.14 at $131.66, with 5,029,392 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/28/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.82 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is unchanged at $3.78, with 5,025,384 shares traded. AMBP's current last sale is 105% of the target price of $3.6.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.47, with 4,292,505 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0488 at $43.80, with 3,330,880 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. VZ's current last sale is 93.19% of the target price of $47.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.61 at $4.42, with 2,883,865 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 88.4% of the target price of $5.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.04 at $83.93, with 2,502,527 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $202.07, with 2,152,074 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 85.99% of the target price of $235.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $23.07, with 2,135,452 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.39% of the target price of $28.



Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is unchanged at $99.57, with 2,104,067 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PEGA is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $103.66, with 1,860,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.37 at $200.75, with 1,684,185 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

