After Hours Most Active for May 20, 2025 : BAC, NVDA, AAPL, BABA, SNAP, ALIT, GLW, INTC, GOOG, PAYO, EMXC, USB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.3 to 21,352.07. The total After hours volume is currently 98,912,801 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $44.69, with 5,165,176 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.5697 at $134.95, with 4,290,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $206.70, with 3,880,396 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 87.96% of the target price of $235.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.01 at $125.15, with 3,631,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $8.52, with 3,481,330 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 89.68% of the target price of $9.5.



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is unchanged at $5.68, with 3,125,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $47.98, with 2,826,203 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.1 at $21.37, with 2,652,082 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.76% of the target price of $21.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.1 at $165.22, with 2,501,415 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) is unchanged at $7.19, with 2,425,635 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAYO is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is -0.2274 at $59.44, with 2,378,953 shares traded. This represents a 19.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $44.41, with 1,880,432 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 88.82% of the target price of $50.

