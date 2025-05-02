After Hours Most Active for May 2, 2025 : AAPL, CSCO, MU, NVDA, LRCX, MRVL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.62 to 20,096.99. The total After hours volume is currently 90,118,202 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $205.28, with 9,511,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $59.33, with 4,027,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.01 at $80.73, with 3,331,801 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.01 at $114.49, with 3,195,290 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is unchanged at $74.52, with 2,630,316 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.21. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +0.02 at $62.35, with 1,815,802 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".

