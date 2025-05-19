After Hours Most Active for May 19, 2025 : INTC, NVDA, AMZN, MSFT, CSX, BAC, AMCR, SOFI, HPE, ABT, GLW, NEM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.38 to 21,423.67. The total After hours volume is currently 90,667,353 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $21.38, with 6,758,456 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.81% of the target price of $21.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.1384 at $135.71, with 3,688,480 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.27 at $205.93, with 3,405,959 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.11 at $458.87, with 3,099,137 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.005 at $31.21, with 2,717,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.07 at $44.70, with 2,457,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.44, with 2,112,603 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.61 at $14.34, with 2,051,939 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. SOFI's current last sale is 97.22% of the target price of $14.75.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $17.46, with 1,890,979 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 87.3% of the target price of $20.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is unchanged at $135.55, with 1,707,490 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $48.13, with 1,591,798 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.015 at $50.94, with 1,463,892 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".

