After Hours Most Active for May 16, 2025 : SHOP, COIN, NVDA, DFS, CDE, AAPL, FSM, INTC, AMZN, CYH, BAM, SLF

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.07 to 21,413.87. The total After hours volume is currently 202,790,182 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +0.37 at $111.12, with 40,180,270 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHOP is in the "buy range".



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -1.51 at $264.95, with 17,451,600 shares traded. COIN's current last sale is 106.62% of the target price of $248.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.07 at $135.47, with 12,829,430 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Discover Financial Services (DFS) is -0.25 at $199.80, with 5,827,532 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.46. DFS's current last sale is 105.16% of the target price of $190.



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is unchanged at $7.46, with 5,765,267 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $211.10, with 5,265,850 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.83% of the target price of $235.



Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) is unchanged at $5.39, with 3,663,925 shares traded. FSM's current last sale is 85.69% of the target price of $6.29.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $21.63, with 3,290,207 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 103% of the target price of $21.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.44 at $205.15, with 2,988,608 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is unchanged at $4.35, with 2,714,625 shares traded. CYH's current last sale is 116% of the target price of $3.75.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is unchanged at $59.68, with 2,665,740 shares traded. BAM's current last sale is 104.7% of the target price of $57.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is unchanged at $62.92, with 2,525,902 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLF is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.