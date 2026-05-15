After Hours Most Active for May 15, 2026 : FIG, NU, WFC, NCLH, NOK, EPD, AEP, AAPL, AMGN, AMD, AMZN, AMAT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -47.85 to 29,077.35. The total After hours volume is currently 21,261,375 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Figma, Inc. (FIG) is +2.36 at $22.60, with 17,260,869 shares traded. FIG's current last sale is 58.7% of the target price of $38.5.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.495 at $12.44, with 14,077,408 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.02 at $73.81, with 4,690,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.085 at $16.02, with 4,294,096 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $14.52, with 3,985,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -0.3543 at $38.88, with 3,209,859 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. EPD's current last sale is 93.68% of the target price of $41.5.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is +0.03 at $125.15, with 786,276 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AEP is 7.320042; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $300.23, with 718,810 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is -0.1 at $326.31, with 425,092 shares traded. AMGN's current last sale is 89.16% of the target price of $366.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is unchanged at $424.10, with 318,196 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.07 at $264.14, with 275,986 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is +0.28 at $436.62, with 213,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMAT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.