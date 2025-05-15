After Hours Most Active for May 15, 2025 : NVDA, AAPL, CSCO, HBAN, AMAT, MU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.03 to 21,316.79. The total After hours volume is currently 125,488,860 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.21 at $135.04, with 5,661,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $211.30, with 2,610,960 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.91% of the target price of $235.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $64.26, with 2,209,883 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $16.10, with 2,202,060 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is -7.74 at $167.01, with 2,105,155 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMAT is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $95.45, with 1,838,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

