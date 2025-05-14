After Hours Most Active for May 14, 2025 : GENI, NVDA, NU, INTC, AAPL, CSCO, T, MP, PFE, XOM, CRWV, AMD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 18.39 to 21,337.6. The total After hours volume is currently 182,977,342 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is unchanged at $10.10, with 13,735,089 shares traded. GENI's current last sale is 84.17% of the target price of $12.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.409 at $135.75, with 12,326,323 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $13.50, with 8,201,384 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 84.38% of the target price of $16.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $21.55, with 7,384,498 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 102.62% of the target price of $21.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.33 at $212.00, with 4,518,899 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 90.21% of the target price of $235.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +2.26 at $63.55, with 4,148,994 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.05 at $26.49, with 3,628,954 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



MP Materials Corp. (MP) is +0.06 at $21.14, with 2,961,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0095 at $22.03, with 2,656,147 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.68% of the target price of $28.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.01 at $108.49, with 2,583,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is +3.14 at $70.60, with 2,115,952 shares traded. CRWV's current last sale is 153.48% of the target price of $46.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.4998 at $118.22, with 1,822,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

