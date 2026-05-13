After Hours Most Active for May 13, 2026 : CSCO, APLS, ITUB, PFE, RELY, NVDA, NOK, ALHC, AAPL, KVUE, BBD, SLB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -25.25 to 29,555.05. The total After hours volume is currently 290,652,649 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +20.13 at $122.00, with 14,123,628 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is +0.03 at $41.06, with 12,807,999 shares traded. APLS's current last sale is 100.15% of the target price of $41.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.07 at $7.92, with 12,309,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0689 at $25.89, with 8,974,432 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 92.47% of the target price of $28.



Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) is unchanged at $23.75, with 8,563,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RELY is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.9692 at $227.80, with 8,080,542 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/20/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.7 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.5752 at $15.29, with 7,760,395 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) is -0.2556 at $18.01, with 7,725,318 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALHC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.47 at $298.40, with 7,428,329 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.0618 at $17.13, with 6,919,158 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 90.15% of the target price of $19.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.01 at $3.52, with 6,896,519 shares traded. BBD's current last sale is 106.67% of the target price of $3.3.



SLB Limited (SLB) is -0.18 at $55.20, with 6,770,849 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.