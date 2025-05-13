After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for May 13, 2025 : TSCO, CARR, NVDA, SNAP, GIS, AUR, INTC, CNH, ALUR, TAL, AMZN, SQQQ

May 13, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -32.59 to 21,165.11. The total After hours volume is currently 133,964,850 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is unchanged at $52.31, with 5,009,908 shares traded. TSCO's current last sale is 93.41% of the target price of $56.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $74.65, with 4,599,256 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARR is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.5095 at $129.42, with 4,236,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $9.10, with 3,691,211 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is unchanged at $53.77, with 3,657,705 shares traded. GIS's current last sale is 88.88% of the target price of $60.5.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is -1.59 at $5.73, with 3,642,326 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AUR is 7.788203; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $22.52, with 3,262,944 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.24% of the target price of $21.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $13.37, with 3,251,697 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".

Allurion Technologies, Inc. (ALUR) is +1.12 at $3.48, with 2,711,653 shares traded.ALUR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/14/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.52 per share, which represents a 275 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.11 at $10.12, with 2,637,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.45 at $210.92, with 2,520,616 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $24.21, with 2,076,520 shares traded. This represents a -4.31% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

