After Hours Most Active for May 11, 2026 : HIMS, NVDA, INTC, ASTS, MSFT, GME, CRCL, ACHR, IONQ, AAPL, IREN, CVX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -29.89 to 29,034.91. The total After hours volume is currently 310,938,369 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -4.11 at $25.03, with 17,538,415 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 99.13% of the target price of $25.25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.27 at $219.71, with 11,522,614 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.8026 at $128.64, with 8,117,066 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 160.8% of the target price of $80.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is -8.39 at $74.16, with 7,534,185 shares traded. ASTS's current last sale is 87.25% of the target price of $85.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.86 at $411.80, with 6,989,060 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -1.17 at $22.00, with 5,975,403 shares traded.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -0.56 at $131.20, with 5,961,492 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 109.33% of the target price of $120.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.1102 at $6.65, with 5,688,389 shares traded. ACHR's current last sale is 55.42% of the target price of $12.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.32 at $56.57, with 5,565,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1794 at $292.50, with 5,459,838 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



IREN Limited (IREN) is +1.01 at $56.16, with 5,440,276 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -0.04 at $184.70, with 5,276,164 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.