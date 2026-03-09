After Hours Most Active for Mar 9, 2026 : NVDA, ITUB, VALE, KHC, CX, HBAN, T, HPE, QQQ, TQQQ, UMC, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 37.74 to 24,994.21. The total After hours volume is currently 254,033,293 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.3 at $181.35, with 9,310,891 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.01 at $8.30, with 5,961,447 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.07 at $15.40, with 5,640,717 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 93.33% of the target price of $16.5.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is +0.02 at $24.46, with 5,440,468 shares traded. KHC's current last sale is 97.84% of the target price of $25.



Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is -0.05 at $10.88, with 5,388,840 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 77.71% of the target price of $14.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.02 at $16.10, with 5,354,133 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0558 at $27.59, with 5,284,356 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.36 at $22.17, with 5,221,377 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 85.27% of the target price of $26.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.66 at $605.10, with 5,096,827 shares traded. This represents a 50.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.6699 at $48.72, with 4,878,242 shares traded. This represents a 178.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.02 at $9.75, with 4,360,592 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 126.62% of the target price of $7.7.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.88 at $259.00, with 4,266,226 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

