After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2025 : LUV, F, MRK, VZ, ADT, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.29 to 20,178.08. The total After hours volume is currently 209,494,028 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $29.20, with 13,612,538 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 95.74% of the target price of $30.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $9.89, with 7,709,527 shares traded. F's current last sale is 98.9% of the target price of $10.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.0017 at $94.65, with 5,903,012 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0385 at $46.10, with 5,028,047 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ADT Inc. (ADT) is -0.1 at $7.70, with 4,639,941 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 85.56% of the target price of $9.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.1 at $91.62, with 3,438,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

