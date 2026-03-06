After Hours Most Active for Mar 6, 2026 : NVDA, CPNG, PBPH, AAPL, BAC, HIMS, PBOG, T, MRK, EUFN, PBEU, CRCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -33.42 to 24,933.83. The total After hours volume is currently 255,757,313 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.21 at $178.03, with 13,084,906 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.0397 at $19.03, with 7,977,874 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF (PBPH) is -0.0851 at $25.81, with 7,262,064 shares traded. This represents a 6.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.46 at $257.00, with 7,045,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.1391 at $48.50, with 6,941,865 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +6.26 at $22.00, with 6,931,913 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 112.82% of the target price of $19.5.



Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploratio (PBOG) is -0.2027 at $31.65, with 5,276,671 shares traded. This represents a 29.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0199 at $28.62, with 4,653,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.22 at $115.57, with 4,580,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) is -0.11 at $34.77, with 4,388,806 shares traded. This represents a 42.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF (PBEU) is -0.2015 at $27.41, with 4,113,463 shares traded. This represents a 6.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -1.42 at $100.49, with 3,515,361 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 96.16% of the target price of $104.5.

