After Hours Most Active for Mar 5, 2025 : ALTM, NVDA, ENTG, AAPL, GILD, MRVL, PINS, BKD, WMB, XEL, KO, T

March 05, 2025 — 04:24 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -66.75 to 20,561.72. The total After hours volume is currently 187,038,432 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $5.84, with 18,532,384 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 99.83% of the target price of $5.85.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.11 at $117.19, with 14,641,237 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) is -0.84 at $101.54, with 7,267,252 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENTG is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $235.74, with 6,924,988 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 90.67% of the target price of $260.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $115.44, with 4,929,608 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.96. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -14.04 at $76.10, with 4,587,339 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marvell Posts Upbeat Q4 Results, Provides Impressive Projections

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.15 at $36.05, with 4,073,745 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $6.00, with 4,050,154 shares traded. BKD's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $8.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $56.22, with 3,942,615 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. WMB's current last sale is 90.68% of the target price of $62.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is unchanged at $68.73, with 3,914,989 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XEL is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $70.08, with 3,760,595 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0099 at $26.19, with 3,589,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

