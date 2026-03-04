After Hours Most Active for Mar 4, 2026 : IONQ, NVDA, AVGO, AGNC, T, AAPL, KO, CRGY, VTRS, QQQ, SAN, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -37.97 to 24,982.44. The total After hours volume is currently 253,452,588 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.17 at $37.30, with 30,595,793 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.6 at $183.64, with 10,758,107 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +16.72 at $334.25, with 8,911,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is +0.0161 at $10.99, with 7,400,784 shares traded. AGNC's current last sale is 91.55% of the target price of $12.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0699 at $28.91, with 5,209,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.19 at $262.71, with 4,933,384 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.06 at $78.16, with 4,897,544 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) is unchanged at $11.51, with 4,534,994 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRGY is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $14.71, with 3,885,219 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 98.07% of the target price of $15.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.9664 at $612.72, with 3,564,835 shares traded. This represents a 52.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.0208 at $11.55, with 3,136,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.1 at $76.75, with 2,798,670 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

