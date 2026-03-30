After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Mar 30, 2026 : NVDA, CMCSA, WBD, C, KVUE, T, VCIT, AAPL, CTSH, PFE, HPE, JPM

March 30, 2026 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.43 to 23,736.76. The total After hours volume is currently 246,179,674 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.6513 at $163.52, with 11,356,131 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.01 at $28.89, with 7,691,511 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 87.55% of the target price of $33.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.03 at $27.06, with 6,983,117 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 90.2% of the target price of $30.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.03 at $107.30, with 6,405,174 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.03 at $17.27, with 5,848,476 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 90.89% of the target price of $19.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $28.80, with 5,438,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is unchanged at $82.30, with 5,334,040 shares traded. This represents a 4.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.38 at $245.25, with 5,331,632 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is +0.94 at $62.00, with 5,043,022 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 70.45% of the target price of $88.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.05 at $27.72, with 4,768,266 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.02 at $22.63, with 4,554,540 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. HPE's current last sale is 85.4% of the target price of $26.5.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -0.69 at $283.08, with 3,536,624 shares traded. JPM's current last sale is 82.65% of the target price of $342.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

NVDA
CMCSA
WBD
C
KVUE
T
VCIT
AAPL
CTSH
PFE
HPE

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