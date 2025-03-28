After Hours Most Active for Mar 28, 2025 : RDFN, NVDA, WOLF, CRWV, NU, CRH, CAVA, AMZN, INTC, CMCSA, BNS, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -43.99 to 19,237.41. The total After hours volume is currently 189,803,958 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is unchanged at $10.21, with 5,960,809 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.15. RDFN's current last sale is 110.38% of the target price of $9.25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.24 at $109.43, with 4,903,859 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is -0.01 at $2.58, with 4,351,370 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 32.25% of the target price of $8.



CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is -0.22 at $39.78, with 3,885,401 shares traded.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $10.36, with 3,662,945 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 69.07% of the target price of $15.



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $88.14, with 3,556,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) is -0.1 at $85.75, with 3,301,364 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAVA is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.46 at $192.26, with 3,222,675 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.07 at $22.64, with 2,657,314 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.43% of the target price of $23.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.1 at $36.52, with 2,473,103 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) is unchanged at $47.73, with 2,015,072 shares traded. BNS's current last sale is 83.96% of the target price of $56.85.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.05 at $165.20, with 1,756,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

