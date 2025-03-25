After Hours Most Active for Mar 25, 2025 : NVDA, WBD, SMCI, ADT, TSLL, CMCSA, GME, F, TSLA, NEE, PFE, CNH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.14 to 20,302.97. The total After hours volume is currently 125,871,535 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.24 at $120.45, with 6,360,266 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.0301 at $11.01, with 4,605,766 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.02 at $40.66, with 3,893,724 shares traded.



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.21, with 3,667,288 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.21 at $12.06, with 3,421,858 shares traded. This represents a 144.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.04 at $36.98, with 2,809,505 shares traded.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +1.59 at $26.99, with 2,792,971 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: GameStop Adds New Risk Factor Related to NFT Initiative



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0299 at $10.26, with 2,569,434 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.24 at $290.38, with 2,419,718 shares traded.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $68.59, with 2,296,090 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0402 at $25.59, with 1,811,591 shares traded.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is -0.03 at $12.40, with 1,770,822 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.