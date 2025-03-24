News & Insights

After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Mar 24, 2025 : NVDA, CSCO, CMCSA, GRAB, RIVN, BZ, NEE, CNH, T, LUV, MRK, ABEV

March 24, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.7 to 20,173.75. The total After hours volume is currently 203,768,671 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.02 at $121.39, with 24,412,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $60.97, with 11,100,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $36.60, with 9,097,657 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $4.63, with 8,216,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.01 at $12.18, with 5,335,451 shares traded. RIVN's current last sale is 87% of the target price of $14.

KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is +0.0045 at $20.01, with 5,213,794 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $70.07, with 3,267,832 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.78, with 3,063,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $26.96, with 2,794,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $34.84, with 2,668,645 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 104% of the target price of $33.5.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.02 at $92.29, with 2,447,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $2.30, with 2,302,100 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 89.49% of the target price of $2.57.

