After Hours Most Active for Mar 20, 2026 : CMCSA, ABT, VRT, QCOM, INFY, BMY, MTCH, NVDA, PG, SLB, INTC, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.77 to 24,199.36. The total After hours volume is currently 1,136,325,825 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $29.05, with 102,781,322 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 88.03% of the target price of $33.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +0.9084 at $106.37, with 45,871,302 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +2.22 at $258.10, with 44,494,356 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is +0.5 at $130.40, with 38,416,601 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 86.93% of the target price of $150.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.12 at $13.24, with 35,718,575 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 69.32% of the target price of $19.1.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.42 at $57.90, with 35,612,667 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. BMY's current last sale is 91.9% of the target price of $63.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is unchanged at $31.06, with 35,379,586 shares traded. MTCH's current last sale is 88.74% of the target price of $35.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.2 at $174.90, with 33,044,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.95 at $145.23, with 30,989,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



SLB Limited (SLB) is +0.4 at $47.03, with 30,035,563 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.38 at $44.25, with 25,186,926 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.33% of the target price of $45.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.57 at $78.22, with 25,008,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.