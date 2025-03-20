After Hours Most Active for Mar 20, 2025 : PLYA, JD, NVDA, MU, TOST, HST, HIMS, WBA, CDE, CNH, NEE, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 21.41 to 19,699.02. The total After hours volume is currently 115,450,249 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is -0.005 at $13.31, with 7,505,968 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 100.45% of the target price of $13.25.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -0.02 at $42.96, with 4,841,754 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.2001 at $118.73, with 4,014,749 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +5.324 at $108.32, with 3,925,850 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +0.2 at $36.08, with 3,615,648 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. TOST's current last sale is 85.9% of the target price of $42.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $14.96, with 3,325,191 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.02 at $32.89, with 3,204,327 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. HIMS's current last sale is 83.27% of the target price of $39.5.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is unchanged at $11.12, with 3,070,172 shares traded.WBA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/27/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.53 per share, which represents a 120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is unchanged at $6.42, with 2,654,954 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.95, with 2,609,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $71.15, with 2,068,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +2.83 at $74.69, with 2,054,196 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. NKE's current last sale is 91.09% of the target price of $82.

