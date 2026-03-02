After Hours Most Active for Mar 2, 2026 : NU, NVDA, KVUE, BBAI, GOOGL, MSTX, WBD, MBLY, NFLX, BMY, UBER, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -31.25 to 24,688.83. The total After hours volume is currently 256,540,982 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $15.20, with 15,883,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.0669 at $181.41, with 11,439,988 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.01 at $18.90, with 8,133,756 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 99.47% of the target price of $19.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.2 at $3.90, with 7,300,256 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 65% of the target price of $6.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -1.5199 at $305.00, with 7,138,648 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is unchanged at $2.51, with 6,774,124 shares traded. This represents a 59.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.0999 at $28.40, with 6,382,163 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $30.



Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is unchanged at $8.33, with 6,190,062 shares traded. MBLY's current last sale is 55.53% of the target price of $15.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -0.74 at $96.35, with 5,997,568 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.14 at $62.20, with 5,894,392 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. BMY's current last sale is 101.14% of the target price of $61.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.28 at $75.67, with 4,910,083 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.96 at $80.70, with 4,795,489 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

