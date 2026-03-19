After Hours Most Active for Mar 19, 2026 : PL, NVDA, SMCI, JBLU, BP, VISN, QQQ, AAPL, TEVA, VZ, BTE, CVE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 41.46 to 23,939.61. The total After hours volume is currently 205,125,488 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Planet Labs PBC (PL) is +3.94 at $30.90, with 9,657,752 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.61 at $179.17, with 9,636,556 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -3.65 at $27.14, with 6,097,794 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is +0.01 at $4.12, with 5,036,598 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 82.4% of the target price of $5.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.027 at $45.89, with 4,309,029 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 119.19% of the target price of $38.5.



Vistance Networks, Inc. (VISN) is unchanged at $17.83, with 3,890,463 shares traded. VISN's current last sale is 75.07% of the target price of $23.75.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.09 at $594.11, with 3,704,130 shares traded. This represents a 47.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.88 at $249.84, with 3,695,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -0.2133 at $29.23, with 2,575,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TEVA is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.0902 at $49.39, with 2,368,833 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 100.8% of the target price of $49.



Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is +0.04 at $4.21, with 2,331,133 shares traded. BTE's current last sale is 108.93% of the target price of $3.865.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is +0.06 at $24.95, with 2,218,270 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.