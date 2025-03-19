After Hours Most Active for Mar 19, 2025 : WMT, HTZ, CMCSA, NVDA, HST, T, IQ, AAPL, RIG, PINS, CNH, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.31 to 19,741.97. The total After hours volume is currently 156,704,822 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.0898 at $86.42, with 8,443,535 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.06 at $3.71, with 8,097,034 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 9.188829; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $36.09, with 6,689,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.04 at $117.48, with 6,419,002 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is +0.04 at $15.16, with 5,559,410 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0101 at $26.85, with 5,091,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $2.48, with 4,259,811 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 88.57% of the target price of $2.8.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.24 at $215.48, with 4,016,958 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 82.88% of the target price of $260.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.0094 at $3.16, with 3,731,723 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 63.19% of the target price of $5.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is unchanged at $31.60, with 3,545,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.93, with 2,751,841 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.069 at $42.28, with 2,563,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

