After Hours Most Active for Mar 18, 2025 : PCG, MDT, SNAP, HAL, NEE, NU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.13 to 19,484.49. The total After hours volume is currently 125,594,445 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



PG&E Corp (PCG) is unchanged at $17.20, with 4,467,601 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4.



Medtronic plc (MDT) is unchanged at $92.21, with 4,066,191 shares traded.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $8.73, with 3,662,730 shares traded.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is unchanged at $25.00, with 3,492,479 shares traded.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $70.70, with 3,300,893 shares traded.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.03 at $11.53, with 3,206,583 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.