After Hours Most Active for Mar 17, 2025 : T, NVDA, WBA, INTC, GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN, HPE, KO, XOM, EW, ADC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.85 to 19,808.39. The total After hours volume is currently 157,512,385 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $26.85, with 12,669,067 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0104 at $119.52, with 8,084,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is +0.012 at $11.28, with 6,380,497 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 98.52% of the target price of $11.45.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $25.68, with 3,933,753 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.65% of the target price of $23.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.1895 at $164.10, with 3,827,929 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $213.95, with 3,626,550 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 82.29% of the target price of $260.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.1 at $195.64, with 3,455,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.01 at $15.85, with 3,403,002 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 79.25% of the target price of $20.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.03 at $70.09, with 2,438,901 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $113.76, with 2,150,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is unchanged at $70.63, with 2,126,149 shares traded. EW's current last sale is 90.55% of the target price of $78.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is unchanged at $77.16, with 1,877,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADC is in the "buy range".

