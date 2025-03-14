News & Insights

After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Mar 14, 2025 : NVDA, HTZ, CAAP, ITUB, AAL, HPE, AAPL, WMT, INTC, T, EWBC, CTDD

March 14, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -37.76 to 19,666.88. The total After hours volume is currently 118,919,989 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.54 at $121.13, with 6,251,350 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is unchanged at $3.82, with 6,000,738 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 9.188829; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) is unchanged at $18.38, with 5,753,633 shares traded.CAAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $5.99, with 4,698,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.01 at $10.88, with 4,636,507 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAL is in the "buy range".

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.02 at $15.64, with 4,404,983 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 78.2% of the target price of $20.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.32 at $213.17, with 3,870,252 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 81.99% of the target price of $260.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.1992 at $85.15, with 3,743,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $24.00, with 3,653,303 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 109.09% of the target price of $22.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $26.56, with 3,469,067 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) is unchanged at $87.97, with 3,086,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EWBC is in the "buy range".

Qwest Corporation (CTDD) is +0.18 at $18.65, with 3,082,000 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
HTZ
CAAP
ITUB
AAL
HPE
AAPL
WMT
INTC
T
EWBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.