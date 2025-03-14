After Hours Most Active for Mar 14, 2025 : NVDA, HTZ, CAAP, ITUB, AAL, HPE, AAPL, WMT, INTC, T, EWBC, CTDD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -37.76 to 19,666.88. The total After hours volume is currently 118,919,989 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.54 at $121.13, with 6,251,350 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is unchanged at $3.82, with 6,000,738 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 9.188829; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) is unchanged at $18.38, with 5,753,633 shares traded.CAAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $5.99, with 4,698,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.01 at $10.88, with 4,636,507 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAL is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.02 at $15.64, with 4,404,983 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 78.2% of the target price of $20.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.32 at $213.17, with 3,870,252 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 81.99% of the target price of $260.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.1992 at $85.15, with 3,743,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $24.00, with 3,653,303 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 109.09% of the target price of $22.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $26.56, with 3,469,067 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) is unchanged at $87.97, with 3,086,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EWBC is in the "buy range".



Qwest Corporation (CTDD) is +0.18 at $18.65, with 3,082,000 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.