After Hours Most Active for Mar 13, 2026 : CFLT, AVGO, CIFR, NVDA, T, CX, ULCC, TSM, XOM, TLT, BAC, CRM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.13 to 24,644.21. The total After hours volume is currently 176,343,275 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is unchanged at $30.67, with 9,185,381 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -1.07 at $321.09, with 9,053,660 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) is -0.05 at $14.03, with 5,864,967 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CIFR is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0518 at $180.20, with 4,618,257 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0156 at $27.70, with 4,116,684 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is unchanged at $10.41, with 3,535,388 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 74.36% of the target price of $14.



Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) is +0.03 at $3.40, with 3,365,059 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ULCC is 7.299619; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.51 at $337.80, with 3,199,492 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.33 at $156.45, with 3,150,251 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 107.9% of the target price of $145.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.0692 at $86.61, with 3,063,919 shares traded. This represents a 3.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0304 at $46.75, with 3,015,537 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -0.53 at $192.30, with 2,952,977 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.