After Hours Most Active for Mar 13, 2025 : HTZ, NVDA, HOOD, TD, HPE, PRMB, AVGO, AAPL, BAM, SLF, EW, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 43.03 to 19,268.51. The total After hours volume is currently 101,117,843 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is unchanged at $3.37, with 6,037,732 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 9.188829; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.34 at $115.92, with 6,018,544 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.36 at $36.38, with 3,530,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) is unchanged at $57.67, with 3,302,887 shares traded. TD's current last sale is 90.19% of the target price of $63.946.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.0199 at $14.79, with 2,744,283 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 73.95% of the target price of $20.



Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) is unchanged at $31.22, with 2,707,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRMB is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +0.94 at $192.30, with 2,651,728 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.31 at $209.99, with 2,283,944 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 80.77% of the target price of $260.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is unchanged at $45.62, with 2,012,981 shares traded. BAM's current last sale is 72.41% of the target price of $63.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is unchanged at $54.30, with 2,004,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLF is in the "buy range".



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is unchanged at $67.95, with 1,921,956 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. EW's current last sale is 87.12% of the target price of $78.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.19 at $241.87, with 1,882,066 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 64.24% of the target price of $376.5.

