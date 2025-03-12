News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Mar 12, 2025 : INTC, LUMN, NVDA, TSLA, NCLH, PATH, WIT, MSFT, AAPL, XOM, CVS, CMCSA

March 12, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.71 to 19,576.31. The total After hours volume is currently 126,370,439 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.62 at $23.30, with 11,611,126 shares traded.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.03 at $4.95, with 7,072,905 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $115.74, with 6,980,074 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.4636 at $248.55, with 3,172,201 shares traded.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.01 at $19.00, with 3,165,595 shares traded.

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -2.05 at $9.78, with 3,105,018 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: UiPath Falls 3.7% Despite Solid Q3 Beat

Wipro Limited (WIT) is unchanged at $3.08, with 3,016,677 shares traded.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.87 at $382.40, with 2,565,708 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $216.98, with 2,533,594 shares traded.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $109.13, with 2,307,215 shares traded.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $64.84, with 2,139,114 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.62.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.09 at $35.10, with 2,070,182 shares traded.

