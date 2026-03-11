After Hours Most Active for Mar 11, 2026 : PATH, TLYS, NVDA, SEM, T, VALE, CPNG, BMBL, WMT, TQQQ, AAPL, ROIV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.36 to 24,539.94. The total After hours volume is currently 217,730,134 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.95 at $11.43, with 21,033,013 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 71.44% of the target price of $16.



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) is +1.3187 at $2.95, with 13,672,897 shares traded. TLYS's current last sale is 131.05% of the target price of $2.25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.73 at $184.30, with 11,602,939 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is +0.02 at $16.22, with 7,114,224 shares traded. SEM's current last sale is 98.3% of the target price of $16.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.11 at $27.05, with 5,764,608 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.16 at $15.50, with 5,303,538 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 93.94% of the target price of $16.5.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.15 at $18.62, with 4,943,585 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is +0.62 at $3.46, with 4,157,576 shares traded. BMBL's current last sale is 72.84% of the target price of $4.75.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.84 at $122.65, with 4,125,070 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.1397 at $48.21, with 3,682,356 shares traded. This represents a 175.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.56 at $259.25, with 3,616,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is +0.02 at $29.60, with 3,533,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROIV is in the "buy range".

